Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 169.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,772 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 227.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE FHN opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.