Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of BBB Foods worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BBB Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,118,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 170,811 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $37.00 target price on shares of BBB Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BBB Foods Trading Down 3.4 %

TBBB opened at $25.80 on Thursday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $784.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

