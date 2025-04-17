Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 4.2 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.