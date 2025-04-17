Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 373,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Golden Ocean Group worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 106,966 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 637,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

