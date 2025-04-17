Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 103,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $45.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,280.80. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $84,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,804.63. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

