Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Solventum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $3,029,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Stock Performance

Solventum stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

