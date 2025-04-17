Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,667 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

