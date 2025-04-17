Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 279.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average is $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.