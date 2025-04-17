Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,795,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $483.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.70 and its 200 day moving average is $536.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

