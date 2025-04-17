Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

