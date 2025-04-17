Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 405.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of NV5 Global worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 132,260 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

