Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 942,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.