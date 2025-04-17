Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.13 Million in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOBO. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. South Bow Co. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on South Bow in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lowered South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOBO

South Bow Company Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.