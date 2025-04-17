Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.14 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,902.72. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.7 %

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Shares of UCB stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Report on UCB

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.