Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,631.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,213. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

