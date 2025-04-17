Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 215 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 68,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $69.05 on Thursday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $865.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

