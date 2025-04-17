Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,146 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

