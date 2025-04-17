Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 401,863 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 401,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,642 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

GENI stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

