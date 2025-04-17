Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 1.4 %

FLEX stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.