Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 312.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of THR stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $837.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

