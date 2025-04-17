Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,957.45. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $242,686. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

