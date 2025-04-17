Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 238,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after buying an additional 142,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $53,114,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank OZK stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

