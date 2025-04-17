Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,906 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $777.84 million, a P/E ratio of -426.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.46. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

