Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,236 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

