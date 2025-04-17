Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,426 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Hims & Hers Health worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 146,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 27,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $815,107.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $839,773.44. This trade represents a 49.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $330,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,360. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,811 shares of company stock worth $30,999,332. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

