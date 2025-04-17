Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,043 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

