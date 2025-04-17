Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 209,527 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 76,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 715,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

