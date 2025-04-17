Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,259 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,163.93. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This trade represents a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,185 shares of company stock worth $1,024,193 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

