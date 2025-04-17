Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,263 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 530.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.94. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,042.20. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

