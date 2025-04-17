Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,501 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 29,586 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of ADT worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 457,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 1,543,677 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 111,052 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth about $339,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.87 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

