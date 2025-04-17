Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LEG opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $883.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.