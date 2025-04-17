Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,448,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,514.40. The trade was a 9.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

SouthState Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

