Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.