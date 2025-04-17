Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.3 %

RYAN opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $682,783.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,418.08. This represents a 48.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,720. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

