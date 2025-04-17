Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $12.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $816.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 536.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 820.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.