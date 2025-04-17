Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Xiaomi Stock Performance
Xiaomi stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.92.
Xiaomi Company Profile
