Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xiaomi Stock Performance

Xiaomi stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

