Sanofi (SNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sanofi Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanofi stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
