Sanofi (SNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanofi stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Sanofi were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company's stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

