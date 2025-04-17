Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Schneider National Stock Down 2.2 %

SNDR opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

