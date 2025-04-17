Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Insider Helena Coles Purchases 1,271 Shares

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,986.85 ($3,953.47).

Shares of SJG opened at GBX 233 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £273.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. Schroder Japan Trust has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 266 ($3.52). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.70.

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported GBX 3.25 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Japan Trust had a net margin of 99.53% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 2.89 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Schroder Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

