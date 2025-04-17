Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

