Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBCF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 38.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.