Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,205 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,318,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.2% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $177,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.