Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Expands By 75.6%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,524,600 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the March 15th total of 1,437,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Grupo México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised Grupo México from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

