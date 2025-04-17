SJW Group (SJW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect SJW Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SJW Group stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
