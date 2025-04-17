SJW Group (SJW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect SJW Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJW

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.