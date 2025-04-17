Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,177.28. This represents a 39.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

