Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 400 1882 1734 53 2.35

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smith Douglas Homes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million $123.18 million 10.19 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors $6.34 billion $777.96 million 6.91

Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 9.23% 84.38% 10.92%

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes peers beat Smith Douglas Homes on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

