Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.28. 46,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 120,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Sompo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

