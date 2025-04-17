Southern Copper (SCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, analysts expect Southern Copper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

