Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.56.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

