SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,169,000 after buying an additional 513,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,337,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after buying an additional 160,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1,260.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 157,981 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $127.99 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

